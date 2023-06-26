Monday is here! It’s time for a large coffee and a lot of energy. The transition from weekend to weekday can be a little rough for everyone. However, laughter is a tool that can help transform a boring Monday into a fun one. Netizens on social media shared hilarious memes and messages to beat your Monday blues for real. #MondayMotivation: Netizens Share Motivational Quotes and Messages To Fight Monday Blues and Kick Off First Day of the Week.
It's Monday!
Sadly, it's Monday 😭😭😭😔😔😔 yet again #consultinghumor #consultingmemes #ABAP #hanamemes #SAP #sapmemes #sapmeme pic.twitter.com/ynEGFISHHe
— SAP Cult (@SAPMemes) June 26, 2023
Monday Morning!
When Monday hits you with a million alarms. 😴⏰
When Monday hits you with a million alarms. 😴⏰
.
.
.#AnimeDakimakuraPillow #ADP #Dakimakura #AnimeMerch #AnimeGoodies #Nezuko #DemonSlayer #MondayMemes #AnimeMemes #MemesOnly #OtakuMemes pic.twitter.com/fs86AKl21S
— AnimeDakimakuraPillow (@DakimakuraAnime) June 19, 2023
Monday Motivation
What's Your Monday Motivation?#mondaymemes #funny #mememonday #mondaymotivation #mondaymood #docupile #cloudstorage #funnypost #memeoftheday #documentmanagement pic.twitter.com/vR7XHiNtRP
— Docupile (@DocupileDMS) June 19, 2023
Keep Calm!
Keep calm and let’s get through Monday! 📷
.
.#mondaymemes #mondayvibes #mondaymood #mondayfunday #mondayblues #mondaymotivation #mondaythoughts #mondaymorning #corporatelife #digitalmarketingagency #motivation #motivational #newweekvibes #newweekgoals #globalhunttechnologies pic.twitter.com/kPBTDXnkqq
— GlobalHunt Technologies (@globalhunt_tech) June 19, 2023
Monday Mood!
#MondayMood pic.twitter.com/IK92fvEIo5
— Caryn (like Karen only better) (@rezarf_nyrac) June 26, 2023
