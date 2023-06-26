Monday is here! It’s time for a large coffee and a lot of energy. The transition from weekend to weekday can be a little rough for everyone. However, laughter is a tool that can help transform a boring Monday into a fun one. Netizens on social media shared hilarious memes and messages to beat your Monday blues for real. #MondayMotivation: Netizens Share Motivational Quotes and Messages To Fight Monday Blues and Kick Off First Day of the Week.

It's Monday!

Monday Morning!

Monday Motivation

Keep Calm!

Monday Mood!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)