Monday is here, and it announces the beginning of your work week. People need constant motivation to fight the Monday blues and prepare for the week. Netizens on social media shared motivational quotes and messages that will help you to rejuvenate your Monday mood and fill you with much-needed energy. #MondayMood: Twitterati Share Funny Memes, Motivational Quotes and Positive Thoughts to Help You Beat the Monday Blues!.

Monday Motivation

“Put in the work, conquer your fears, and take on any challenge. The journey starts with one step and a belief in yourself.”#Good_Morning #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/J6g1VkPXCG — OMKARA 🚩🚩 (@Omkara_99999) June 26, 2023

Fresh Start!

Happy Monday!

Be Patient!

We learned to be patient observers like the owl. 🦉 teaches us to see past our own illusions and trust our intuition and perceptive senses.🦉#MondayMotivation 🦉🌳#ThePhotoHour #BBCWildlifePOTD #Ranthambore 🐅🌳 #Natgeoindia pic.twitter.com/pRDo7pRyLA — Mona Patel 🇮🇳🐅🌳 (@MonaPatelT) June 25, 2023

Monday Mood!

No one knows what makes the soul wake up so happy! Maybe a dawn breeze has blown the veil from the face of God --Rumi#Goodmorning from #Bahrain ❤️#Mondaymorning #MondayMotivation #Mondayvibes pic.twitter.com/aWuxjj8ImN — SUNIL J RAO (@shilpasunil_rao) June 26, 2023

