Monday is here, and it announces the beginning of your work week. People need constant motivation to fight the Monday blues and prepare for the week. Netizens on social media shared motivational quotes and messages that will help you to rejuvenate your Monday mood and fill you with much-needed energy. #MondayMood: Twitterati Share Funny Memes, Motivational Quotes and Positive Thoughts to Help You Beat the Monday Blues!.

Monday Motivation

Fresh Start!

Happy Monday!

Be Patient!

Monday Mood!

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)