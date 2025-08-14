A recent online debate has sparked curiosity after Instagram influencer and animal lover Sakshi Gupta (@theaadyaagupta) voiced her opinion that the mosquito menace in cities should be addressed before focusing on the stray dog issue. Sharing an Instagram reel video of herself lovingly playing with a stray dog, Sakshi Gupta asked, "Mosquitoes also bites and spreading dengue why Supreme Court silent on this matter. [sic]." She further posted the video, writing, “Please tag our Prime Minister. This is very important matter 🙄” Her remark did not go down too well with netizens, who were quick to point out that mosquitoes are already targeted and eliminated in regular municipal disinfectant drives, unlike stray dogs, whose population control remains a more complex and sensitive matter. Some comments also appeared to be mud-slinging at Sakshi Gupta as the exchange quickly gained traction on social media, highlighting the clash of perspectives when it comes to the Supreme Court rulings on the issue of stray dogs. Supreme Court Stray Dog Relocation Order in Delhi-NCR: Amid Uproar, Larger SC Bench To Again Hear Stray Dogs Case.

Watch Instagram Reel Video of Sakshi Gupta on Stray Dogs Issue!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Gupta (@theaadyaagupta)

Here's How Netizens Reacted to Sakshi Gupta's 'Mosquitoes vs Stray Dogs' Logic

Netizens react to Sakshi Gupta's post on stray dogs (Photo Credits: theaadyaagupta/Instagram)

