Panic gripped residents of Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida West after a man was attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Thursday evening, October 30. CCTV video shows three to four dogs suddenly charging at the man while he was taking his routine evening walk near the society park. Though he managed to escape unhurt. Locals say this is not an isolated case; children, elderly people, and women have reportedly faced similar attacks in the past. Despite repeated complaints, residents allege that the society management and authorities have failed to take lasting action. The fresh CCTV evidence, now circulating on social media. ‘This Is What Real Heroism Looks Like’: Noida Kids Melt Hearts by Taking Injured Street Dog to Hospital on DIY Cart, Viral Video Surfaces.

Man on Evening Walk Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Greater Noida

ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट की महागुन माईवुड्स सोसाइटी में एक बार फिर आवारा कुत्तों का आतंक देखने को मिला। फेज-2 पार्क के पास टहल रहे एक रेजिडेंट पर 3 से 4 कुत्तों के झुंड ने अचानक हमला कर दिया। घटना के दौरान कोई मदद के लिए नहीं आया, हालांकि रेजिडेंट ने किसी तरह खुद को बचा लिया। पूरी घटना… pic.twitter.com/ZUa8rodaB7 — ABP News (@ABPNews) October 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP News ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

