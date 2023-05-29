Garbage is a menace and one of the biggest contributors to climate change. In a video shared by @EverestToday on Twitter, a massive accumulation of garbage at Camp IV on Mt Everest (8848.86 m) could be seen. "It's high time we address this issue with urgency and commitment. Let's demand stricter regulations, enforcement of clean climbing practices, and effective waste management strategies [sic]," Everest Today wrote in the caption of the post sharing the garbage accumulation video. The video invited a lot of angry reactions from netizens who pointed out the irresponsibility of some of the ignorant hikers who spread garbage on mountain ranges. Climbers Celebrate Mount Everest 70th Anniversary Amid Melting Glaciers, Rising Temperatures.

Disheartening to see the accumulation of garbage at Camp IV on Mt #Everest (8848.86 m). It's high time we address this issue with urgency and commitment. Let's demand stricter regulations, enforcement of clean climbing practices, and effective waste management strategies. Video… pic.twitter.com/KGMlRmUuZk — Everest Today (@EverestToday) May 28, 2023

This situation is insane and critical to the natural ecosystem there. Local authorities should be able to solve the problem and prevent further damage.Waste management time with efficient maintenance service is one option but also other potential measures to cope with this issue. — @claufresearch (@claufresearch) May 28, 2023

I wonder how many of these climbers pretend to be naturalist & environmentalists. Pretending to care about the mountains they climb. But in reality that only care about their own selfish & personal endeavors. What hypocrites . — Mulligan Mattt (@MatttMogul) May 28, 2023

Everyone should pay a fee with each permit that could be used to pay sherpas to carry any waste down, if sherpas were to accept such an offer as work. They should be paid excellent salaries. 2. option that exped equipment is weighed and teams have to bring back same weight. — BooksandTrees (@maximusic320) May 28, 2023

If I was involved in management, I would try to get capex so that I can make this place clean initially as well as install infrastructure to clear waste be it dustbins or systems to remove garbage from dustbin, once thats done, impose stricter fines. not an expert but my 2 cents — Zalak Kansara 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 (@amdavadiZalak) May 29, 2023

Shameful! Majority of theseAmeteurs pay to climb / Insta crowd. Going forward costs should include another couple of thousand per person for complete thrash https://t.co/YfyiJwr0BJ will discourage the so called thrill seekers who have no experience climbing no respect for nature — Sanguine (@SagarikaRamana) May 28, 2023

