'NASA Diwali' tweets go viral but why? Diwali is incomplete without sharing beautiful NASA satellite images of India from space! No, for real. Every year, it has almost become a ritual for desi Twitterati to share (knowingly or unknowingly) share a handful photos of India brightly lit as witnessed from space. Once again active social media users have flooded Twitter with stunning but fake images of how India looks from space on the night of Diwali. The festival is celebrated with fireworks, lighting lamps, bulbs and candles, which is an integral part of the festivities. The viral photos claiming to be captured from space appear to display blazing bright spots, which is why we call it the Festival of Lights. This year, Deepavali was celebrated on Monday, 24th October. Here's a look at the best of NASA Diwali funny memes and hilarious tweets.

Happy Diwali to Everyone - From, NASA

Happy Diwali to all. Hope y'all receive lots of sweets and lots of NASA image pic.twitter.com/zjTXKcoLgw — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) October 24, 2022

HAHAHHHAHAHHAH

Diwali is incomplete without this image popping up as a Diwali night photo of India released by NASA 🤭🤣 pic.twitter.com/8hrtbq7dLI — Sarawat (@Savvy_sarawat) October 24, 2022

Yeah, Right

My friend is interning at NASA, I asked him to use the new James Webb telescope 🔭 to take a picture of India And here's how our beautiful country looks on Diwali! pic.twitter.com/eIjRAQsNNb — Rohit Gulati (@RawHeatG) October 24, 2022

Kitne Bhole Hain Pyare Netizens

OMGG NASA TOOK A PHOTO OF INDIA DURING DIWALI FESTIVAL FROM SPACE!! SO PROUD OF OUR BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY !!! <3 JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IbVHpEM9Bq — Sonic (on the edge) hog (@__why_god_why__) October 24, 2022

Who Is Going to Tell Them

Nasa has officially released the image of India during Diwali taken from its satellite today. pic.twitter.com/19UoO6HDgY — 𝙿𝚂 (@dostoyevesque) October 23, 2022

