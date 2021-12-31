The period between Christmas and New Year’s Eve can be an odd time. The days are sandwiched between holidays. Every year, people send the same wishes to their family members and friends. This time, do something different and take a look at these extremely hilarious New Year's Eve Memes and Jokes by Twitterati. If you don’t believe us, just read these very funny and relatable tweets about New Year’s Eve.

New Year's Eve Memes

us on New Year's Eve at 11:47pm pic.twitter.com/Qa05yJVATR — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) December 30, 2021

So True, Haha!

Dress rehearsal for my New Year’s Eve celebration. pic.twitter.com/sJQAftCZ6K — Princess Pebbles (@PebblesPuss2014) December 30, 2021

What About You?

Tomorrow's going to be a sleepy day for me. pic.twitter.com/QSXhT0sNu8 — Ginny The Kawaii Princess 👸 (@GinetteSosa21) December 30, 2021

12:00 MOOD

sounds like this meme pic.twitter.com/0tbUnh5Pcs — Tomas Gajes #LM7 (@____TG3____) December 30, 2021

Reality Check!

dec 24: christmas eve dec 25: christmas day dec 26-30: every day feels like a sunday, proof that time is a social construct dec 31: new year's eve jan 1: new year's day jan 2: reality hits jan 3: depression returns — Spac𝓮 ⭐️ (@sadcrib) December 29, 2021

Quite Understandable!

New Year’s Eve is looking real sweatpants and in bed by 8pmish 🤧🥴 — kay🎄 (@OKAYYYWOWWW) December 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)