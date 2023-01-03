A scary and exhilarating viral video shared on Twitter shows a female tourist leaning on the edge of the 355-foot-high Victoria Waterfall. The woman was enjoying the flow of the fall as water cascaded to its depths. Also known as Devil's Pool, the fall in the footage is known as the World's Largest Waterfall located on South Africa's Zambezi River. The clip has garnered over 22 million views and tons of reactions. Commenting on the video, many netizens shared photos and videos of their similar experiences at Victoria falls. Reverse Waterfall! Storm Callum Causes Water to Go Upwards at Talisker Beach in Scotland (Watch Video).

Watch The Thrilling Footage:

Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing (Devil's pool - Victoria falls ) pic.twitter.com/LwjOxoUrYF — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 30, 2022

