Pathaan craze has dominated the discourse on social media. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer action film is on its way to break all the records and is pulling crowd to the cinema halls in massive numbers. Meanwhile, Iceland Cricket has dished out a unique suggestion. Iceland Cricket's Twitter handle, known for its pun, has called for 'Pathaan's' inclusion in the team India squad. In its tweet, Iceland Cricket wrote, "India should pick the main character. He could survive at least 100 DRS appeals and handle the spinning wickets of Ahmedabad, plus all the toxic ammunition fired by the pesky Aussies." India will host Australia in a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, beginning February 09 in Nagpur. Why is India vs Australia Test Series Called Border-Gavaskar Trophy? What Does BGT Stand for? Know All About IND vs AUS Cricket Series.

'Add Pathaan To Indian Squad'

Many of us just watched a film called Pathaan at the Bíó Paradís cinema in Reykjavík. India should pick the main character. He could survive at least 100 DRS appeals and handle the spinning wickets of Ahmedabad, plus all the toxic ammunition fired by the pesky Aussies. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 5, 2023

