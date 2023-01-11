A pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs has been captured at a prison in Canada. The incident occurred last month on December 29 at the maximum, medium and minimum federal penitentiary in Abbotsford, British Columbia. This photo is making rounds on Twitter, with one of the captions stating, "In Canada, a pigeon wearing a backpack has been detained after it was caught attempting to smuggle a package of crystal meth into a prison in British Columbia." Dinner Date With Huge Python! Girls Sit for Meal With the Scary Reptile; Feed It With Chopsticks in Viral Video.

In Canada, a pigeon wearing a backpack has been detained after it was caught attempting to smuggle a package of crystal meth into a prison in British Columbia. pic.twitter.com/F6KRoOemFR — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) January 10, 2023

