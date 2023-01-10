Recently, a video went viral on social media, where two women can be seen taking a large python with them to a restaurant for dinner. In the video, the two girls were seen sitting in front of the dining table. The snake was sitting on the table and watching everyone. Both women ordered food and waited for the waiter. The snake also seems like it was waiting for the food to arrive! When it came, one of the girls picked up the food with the help of chopsticks and fed it to the huge python, and the reptile seemed to really enjoy it. Many people in the restaurant were shocked to see this scene. While everyone is afraid of snakes, social media users are also shocked to see the women who casually brought the snake to the restaurant and fed it. Woman Mocks and Angers Lion Kept in an Enclosure; See How the Internet Reacted to the Viral Video.

Here’s The Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by İlhan Atalay (@ilhanatalay_)

