Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a Ram Bhajan by Hariharan on his official X handle in the early hours of Tuesday, January 9. PM Narendra Modi appreciated the singer’s rendition of the devotional song and encouraged everyone to listen to it. “Beautified with the melodious music of Hariharan ji, this Ram Bhajan will immerse everyone in the devotion of Lord Shri Ram. You, too, should definitely enjoy this beautiful bhajan,” he wrote in Hindi. Ram Bhajan Shared by PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shares 'Shree Ram Ghar Aaye' Song by Geeta Rabari Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration.

PM Narendra Modi Shares Hariharan's Ram Bhajan

हरिहरन जी के अद्भुत सुरों से सजा ये राम भजन हर किसी को प्रभु श्री राम की भक्ति में लीन कर देने वाला है। आप भी इस मनोहारी भजन का जरूर आनंद उठाएं। #ShriRamBhajan https://t.co/VYMM9gf6Lg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2024

