People across the country and globe are eagerly awaiting the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a Ram Bhajan sung by Geetaben Rabari. The Ram Bhajan titled "Shree Ram Ghar Aaye" by singer Geetaben Rabari was shared by PM Modi on his official handle on X. "This bhajan of Geetaben Rabari ji to welcome Lord Ram is very emotional," the Indian Prime Minister's tweet read. New Ram Bhajan 2024 Video Tweeted by PM Modi: 'Ram Aayenge' Devotional Song by Swasti Mehul Is Must Hear Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration.

New Ram Bhajan 2024 Video Shared by PM Modi

Listen to Shree Ram Ghar Aaye by Geeta Rabari Here

