Google has marked the 138th birth anniversary of Polish inventor, biologist and physician Rudolf Weigl today with a Doodle graphic. Weigl was born on September 2, 1883 in Prerov in Czech Republic. His widely acclaimed works include the first effective vaccine against epidemic typhus. Weigl was also the founder of Weigl Institute in Lwów. September 2, 2021 marks the 138th birth anniversary of the science genius and Google Doodle has celebrated it was a graphic depicting a scientist conducting some experiment in a lab. Scroll down to view it:

Rudolf Weigl 138th Birth Anniversary Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

