Talent is everywhere, but we need to give it a chance. A video of a security guard singing a rendition of "Saanjh Dhale" has come up online, and the internet is loving his voice. The security guard at IMC Chambers in Churchgate was caught on video singing the song, and a Twitter user shared the video online, appreciating the thought of the person who gave him the chance. It not only passes on a good message, but the internet is also full of praise for the guard’s voice. Indian Musician Wins Heart by Singing ‘Kya Hua Tera Waada’ on UK Streets.

Here's the delightful video:

Why not! None of the offices I've worked in would ever have let their security guards express a side to their personality this way. We'd have talent shows but never for security or housekeeping staff to participate. Kudos to the person in IMC who signed off on this. pic.twitter.com/M8WtKM5Tno — Deepika (@Konjunktiv_II) May 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)