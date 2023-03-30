There is always a charm about old Bollywood songs, and Indian street musician Vish has charmed netizens by crooning Mohammad Rafi’s "Kya Hua Tera Waada" in London. The video was shared by Vish.Music on Instagram, which shows him serenading the people of London with his voice as he sings the Bollywood classic. The comments section is full of hearts as more and more people shower him with love. Rajasthani Folk Musician Plays Late Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s Hit Track ‘295’ on Sarangi, Video Mesmerizes Internet.

Musician Sings ‘Kya Hua Tera Waada’ on UK Streets:

View this post on Instagram

