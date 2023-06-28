In a video doing the internet rounds, a group of sharks are seen feeding off a dead whale. The shark herd is seen eating the whale carcass in the viral video from the east Australian coast. As per reports, the deceased whale is the fifth whale carcass to have been spotted in waters off Queensland over the last fortnight. The video was captured on Sunday via drone footage by Department of Environment and Science (DES) marine park rangers. Shark Attack in Egypt Video: Russian Man Eaten Alive by Tiger Shark in Red Sea as Father Watches in Horror, Spine-Chilling Footage Surfaces.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)