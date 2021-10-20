A group of Sikh men used their turbans to pull out a man who had slipped into the freezing waters at Golden Ears waterfall in Canada. A video of the rescue has gone viral on social media. In the video, five Sikh men are seen throwing a rope, fashioned out of their turbans, towards the stranded man. According to Search and Rescue (SAR) manager Rick Laing, the man was very lucky to be rescued.

A video of the incident on Monday, in which five Sikh hikers tied their dastaars (turbans) together to save a man who had slipped and fallen at the Lower Falls at Golden Ears Park. Video courtesy @globalnews Kudos to these young men on their quick thinking and selflessness. pic.twitter.com/XQuX27OH5i — Sikh Community of BC (@BCSikhs) October 16, 2021

