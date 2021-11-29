The holidays season is that time of the year when Christmas trees are put up at home and decorated with tinsel, ribbons, coloured lights, candles, and ornaments. But imagine finding a venomous snake in place of tinsel hanging in your Christmas Tree? An exact incident took place in Australia when a family noticed something wrapped around their tree-like tinsel. It was a deadly brown snake that had slithered its way through the tinsel and decorations. The family contacted snake handler Jarrad Waye, who reportedly, had a difficult time removing the reptile from the tree.

Watch The Unwanted Christmas Guest Here:

