Celebrating a fresh start to new beginnings, Google on September 1, marked the first day of spring 2021 in Australia with a colourful doodle. The doodle shows an animated hedgehog adorned with blossoming flowers and the return of hibernated animals. The hedgehog is seen carrying a flower bouquet on his back and three honey bees flying around it. Spring Season 2021 in Australia: Netizens Share Happy Wattle Day Wishes, Beautiful Images Of Acacia Pycnantha Flower, Greetings & Quotes To Celebrate The First Day Of Spring.

Google Doodle Marking First Day of Spring Season 2021 in Australia

Google Doodle on Australia Spring Season (Photo Credits: Google)

