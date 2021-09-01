Every year, people in Australia celebrate Happy Wattle Day on the first day of September. The day marks the official start of the Australian spring season. Now, on September 1, netizens have shared several Happy Wattle Day wishes, greetings, quotes and beautiful images of Acacia Pycnantha (Golden Wattle) flower to welcome the first day of the spring season. Take a look:

Happy Wattle Day 2021

Happy #WattleDay Australia. First day of spring and a day to enjoy the 900+ species of our national floral emblem. pic.twitter.com/a5v19qhbcx— PK (@paulkidd) August 31, 2021

Stunning Sunny Faces of Wattle

Spiky, leathery, profuse and nearly always golden…how can you not love the many sunny faces of a wattle?? Happy #WattleDay pic.twitter.com/qTgp1fvBLT— Belinda Davis (@DrBelbird) September 1, 2021

Acacia Species

Making my new profile pic was a difficult choice. This box leaf wattle (Acacia buxifolia) was a perfect poser. #WattleDay pic.twitter.com/oZUExHib7E— Rads (@KiLeRaD) August 31, 2021

Spring 2021 In Australia

