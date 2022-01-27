Indian stock market saw a bloodbath on Monday, followed by a marginal recovery the next day. But if one thought it would bring some respite, they’re were so wrong. Once again, equity indices and IPOs tanked and how! Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1100 points or two percent in opening trade on Thursday. However, netizens are finding a way to survive the anxiety-induced environment with some light-hearted, funny memes and jokes. Of course, many are taking jibes at the ongoing Indian stock market turmoil. These stock market crash funny memes have made #stockmarketcrash a trending hashtag on Twitter.
WOWW
Stock Traders vs Crypto Traders #stockmarketcrash #cryptocrash
Via - WA pic.twitter.com/W9iBTWkKTj
I AM FINE (in Ross's Voice)
#stockmarketcrash #Nifty #StockMarket I am a long-term Investor.I will not sell.I am holding.
I am a long-term Investor. I will not sell. I am holding. pic.twitter.com/z7KAnptLO0
Do Not Challenge Me
#stockmarketcrash #NiftyGateway pic.twitter.com/Bsa6UbRL42
Dip-S**T
Le me :- 🤣😂 https://t.co/uWkIZM19dM pic.twitter.com/HVYx5qQZuK
Izzat Hai Kuch Apun Ki
Not buying the Dip in #StockMarket #stocks#stockmarketcrash ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AGIJIsRPgz
HAHHAHAHA
Not a great morning!#stockmarketcrash pic.twitter.com/bXXp5dYXso
I Wish I Could Say That
Me who never invested in #StockMarket.👇🤣#StockMarketCrash pic.twitter.com/HXL1isPXYU
Samajh Nahi Aaya Par Sunke Accha Laga
#StockMarket is like Test Match takes time before giving results... #stockmarketcrash is like a main batsman out on zero but teams wins at last... so final result matters.#stocks pic.twitter.com/duRXAWIuG3
HAHAHHAHAHAHA
It feels like #StockMarket too has joined #Pushpa trends.#stockmarketcrash 👇🤣👇 pic.twitter.com/xOhZEcnGLO
