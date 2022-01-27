Indian stock market saw a bloodbath on Monday, followed by a marginal recovery the next day. But if one thought it would bring some respite, they’re were so wrong. Once again, equity indices and IPOs tanked and how! Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1100 points or two percent in opening trade on Thursday. However, netizens are finding a way to survive the anxiety-induced environment with some light-hearted, funny memes and jokes. Of course, many are taking jibes at the ongoing Indian stock market turmoil. These stock market crash funny memes have made #stockmarketcrash a trending hashtag on Twitter.

WOWW

I AM FINE (in Ross's Voice)

#stockmarketcrash #Nifty #StockMarket I am a long-term Investor.I will not sell.I am holding. I am a long-term Investor. I will not sell. I am holding. pic.twitter.com/z7KAnptLO0 — Kushal Daga◽ (@KushalDaga2) January 27, 2022

Do Not Challenge Me

Dip-S**T

Izzat Hai Kuch Apun Ki

HAHHAHAHA

I Wish I Could Say That

Samajh Nahi Aaya Par Sunke Accha Laga

#StockMarket is like Test Match takes time before giving results... #stockmarketcrash is like a main batsman out on zero but teams wins at last... so final result matters.#stocks pic.twitter.com/duRXAWIuG3 — Khaki4Greenland (@Khaki4G) January 27, 2022

HAHAHHAHAHAHA

