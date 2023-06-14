Numerous videos on social media have shown innocent creatures attempting to nibble on the harmful plastic objects left behind by tourists. A similar video was uploaded by IFS officer Susanta Nanda that shows a tiger smelling and inspecting a plastic bag. The video has gone viral, and people are concerned over plastic bag littering in forest regions. Lions Take on Oblivious Wildebeest as Safari Vehicles Halt to Catch a Glimpse of Chilling Hunt (Watch Video).

Watch Video of Tiger Sniffing Plastic:

Spare the tiger reserves. Plastics are entering to the food chain of the apex predators in the least expected areas covering less than 2.25% of our total geographic area. Be responsible pic.twitter.com/MpSUcwr3x2 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 10, 2023

Disheartened!

I was extremely disheartened to witness this at #ranthambhore national part :( pic.twitter.com/oRcADan2BR — Poonam Vijay Thakkar (@PoonamVT) June 13, 2023

Ban Plastic!

Looks like some of the visitors to park have thrown trash around. This should be strictly banned and people doing such things should be penalised including the driver and guide. — Samir R (@rasamsamir) June 12, 2023

Pity!

We have not spared Ocean depths, Forests, Mountains and even Mount Everest of the trash & plastics. Pity — Kulbhushan Batra (@climate_snips) June 11, 2023

Solution!

Only solution that comes to mind is strict vigilance & checking of tourists, passers-by where plastic is not allowed near such reserves. Else, leaving it to people is not going to work. — Ira (@iravatikulk) June 10, 2023

