Aashna Singh and Sneha Saksena, who run the Indian brand "The Olio Stories", issued an apology for sharing a distorted map of India after facing backlash. (Photo credits: X/@IndianAesthetik)

A Delhi-based jewellery brand, The Olio Stories, has been embroiled in controversy for showing distorted maps of India in its campaign, "Azadi", and wishing Pakistan on its Independence Day. Several people took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the brand for using the wrong map of India in their new collection video and naming the collection "Azadi." It is learnt that Aashna Singh and Sneha Saksena run the jewellery brand. One user said that the distorted map shows Kashmir as a separate state/country and Ladakh inside China. Another user alleged that Olio Stories has been sharing distorted maps of India since the beginning. "Celebrate Pakistani indepedence day, circumvent Indian laws to ship products to Pak via Dubai, throw shade at India, try to whitewash Pak's image, hire Pakistani artists, use incorrect map of India....the list goes on. And then play victim card when you're (rightly) called out by indians," a third user said. A fourth user said, "India is full of traitors like these two girls from The Olio Stories." Amid the backlash, "The Olio Stories" issued an official statement and said that they wanted to issue a formal apology to anyone whom they had offended with the map of India they shared. "It was never our intention to hurt sentiments and we are truly sorry," the jewellery brand said. Makeover Yash No More: Beauty Influencer Yashu Singh’s Death Leaves Fans Heartbroken, Family Confirms the Tragic Loss on Social Media (View Post).

The Olio Stories Used Wrong Map of India in Their 'Aazaadi' Collection Video

Olio Stories has been sharing distorted maps of India since the start. This 2023 post again shows Kashmir as part of Pakistan & China. After last year’s backlash, it’s hard to call this a ‘mistake’—more than an apology, they need to explain why they are doing this intentionally. pic.twitter.com/3wtPJyfzvt — Nikita Bhatt (@NikitaBhatt491) August 18, 2025

X User Shares Statement Issued by The Olio Stories

Celebrate Pakistani indepedence day, circumvent Indian laws to ship products to Pak via Dubai, throw shade at India, try to whitewash Pak's image, hire Pakistani artists, use incorrect map of India....the list goes on. And then play victim card when you're (rightly) called out by… https://t.co/CphNMiEMwQ pic.twitter.com/kvkIc7jUDX — Annu Kaushik (@AnnuKaushik253) August 18, 2025

Delhi-Based Jewellery Brand 'The Olio Stories' Openly Displaying Its Pakistan Prem

India is full of traitors like these two girls from The Olio Stories. This Delhi-based jewellery brand, The Olio Stories, run by Aashna Singh and Sneha Saksena, is openly displaying its Pakistan prem. They wished Pakistan on its Independence Day. They even launched a campaign… pic.twitter.com/vTjQNSTiN3 — Prashant (@prashant10gaur) August 17, 2025

The Olio Stories Issues Statement

Let us bring attention to this brand, the olio stories, again because it is not just a brand posting a wrong map anymore. This is full-scale money laundering, out of india happening. Funds going to Pakistan and China. An apology won't cut. We need investigation and whole truth. pic.twitter.com/E3EsIGNKwH — Indian Aesthetics (@IndianAesthetik) August 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)