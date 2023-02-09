Twitter has been down for thousands of users across the globe including India on Thursday. Users on both mobile and desktop were unable to access the site or send direct messages and were instead greeted with pop-up messages saying “you are over the daily limit for sending tweets.” As Twitter went down, users kept up the long-standing tradition of making memes about it. Twitter Down: Users Unable To Tweet As Microblogging Site Hit by Outage Globally Including India, Elon Musk-Owned Platform Working To Fix Meltdown.

Twitter Down Memes:

Someone at Twitter right now trying to fix the bug for why everyone is overlimit on their daily tweets.#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/3xRwwpXouA — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 8, 2023

all of twitter after tweets and dms broke #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/mGWsRFZomi — dom🖌️SEEING TAYLOR 4/13! (@ev3rhaze) February 8, 2023

