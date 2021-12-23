A UK takeaway customer was disgusted after finding a fried chicken head in her box of KFC hot wings. In a stomach-churning incident, a woman named Gabrielle left it a two-star JustEast review, after ordering chicken from KFC Feltham in Twickenham, England. The two-star review was widely viewed on social media. The picture also shared on the Instagram and Twitter handle of Takeaway Trauma, showed the head of the fried chicken, with beaks and shut eyes. It read: “I found a fried chicken head in my hot wings meal. “Put me off the rest of my meal, urgh.” Man Finds Dead Cockroach in Zomato Meal, Customer Care Executive Tries to Crack Joke, Makes Things Worse.

Ugh! Watch The Post Here:

Diner disgusted after finding a full chicken head in her box of KFC hot wings https://t.co/yEVT4541Yqpic.twitter.com/P2vIIr9q7t — New York Post (@nypost) December 22, 2021

Screengrab Of The Two-Star Review:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Takeaway Trauma (@takeawaytrauma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)