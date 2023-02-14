On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2023, a Twitter user took to the microblogging site and asked Mumbai Police, 'Will you be my Valentine?' Twitter user Samuel Lopes tagged the official Twitter account of Mumbai police and said, "Will you be my velentine?". However, Samuel was taken aback when Mumbai Police responded to his question in their own unique way. Replying to Lopes, Mumbai Police said that they will love to but they can’t be committed to just one, but each and every Mumbaikar. Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland Minister Gives Valentine's Day a Twist, Says ‘Heil Singles!’; Here's Why.

Will You Be My Velentine?

Why not @samuel3real ? We would love to. Hope you don’t mind not getting undivided attention. As we can’t be committed to just one, but each and every Mumbaikar 😊 https://t.co/3Yj9uYaSbY — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 14, 2023

