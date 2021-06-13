Have you ever heard about 'Vegan Shrimp'? If not, then the latest viral tweet is absolutely perfect for you. Recently, a Twitter user has shared a picture of a few oranges and sarcastically called those oranges 'vegan shrimps'. The viral tweet will make you laugh out loud in no time. Take a look:

The tweet has garnered a lot of funny reactions from the netizens.

Time to grill them pic.twitter.com/17iEJlvGp0 — Sazón 🎤 (@Sazonda) June 12, 2021

