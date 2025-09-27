Heavy rains lashed Mumbai early Saturday morning, September 27, with widespread moderate showers and isolated heavy downpours reported across the city and surrounding areas, including Navi Mumbai. The Andheri-Powai belt, Malad-Borivali, and South Mumbai experienced particularly intense rainfall, leading to waterlogging in some localities. The skies remained overcast throughout the morning, with Thane and central city areas recording consistent showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h, and continued moderate to heavy rains in isolated pockets. Residents have been advised to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated with weather alerts. The city can expect intermittent rainfall throughout the day as the monsoon trough remains active over the region. Weather Forecast Today, September 27: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

'Waking Up to Heavy Mumbai Rains Even In September', Says Netizen

Waking up to heavy Mumbai rains even in September. Its been just too long now 😭😭 @rushikesh_agre_ pic.twitter.com/iHWy17IPMk — Sharad Pathak (@Sharad_Pathak12) September 27, 2025

Netizen: 'Mumbai Thunderstorms at Sunrise'

Wait for it ⚡️ Mumbai Thunderstorms at Sunrise today with Heavy Rains pic.twitter.com/CwwVxZpbPV — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) September 27, 2025

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai See Intense Downpour; Orange Alert Issued

27/9, Mumbai & arnd recd widespread mod rains with isol heavy over Navi Mumbai areas. Most of the rain came during night time with higher intensity towards city sides. Mumbai Thane almost overcast now.Possibility of mod to heavy rains today. Kp tracking IMD updates pl. TakeCare pic.twitter.com/sWmaGM5odc — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 27, 2025

Heavy Rain Hits Andheri, Powai, South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai

Heavy Rains now lashing parts of Andheri-Powai Belt⛈️⛈️ Last 1 hour Navi Mumbai, Malad-Borivali, South Mumbai saw Heavy Rains. Just the beginning before Tommorow's HEAVY RAINS🚨 #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) September 27, 2025

