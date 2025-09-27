All schools in the Kalaburagi district will remain closed for two days, on September 27 and 28, 2025, due to heavy rainfall and an orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department. The Deputy Director (Administration) of the Department of School Education announced the precautionary holiday to ensure the safety of students. The closure comes amid ongoing Dasara holidays, with some schools previously conducting classes after obtaining exemptions. Officials have instructed that teaching days lost during this period be compensated on future holidays. The orange alert covers the entire district, warning of potential heavy rains over the next 48 hours. Parents and students are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel during this period. Thiruvananthapuram School Holiday Today, September 26: All Schools and Colleges Closed Due To Heavy Rain, Public Exams To Proceed As Scheduled.

Kalaburagi School Holiday Today:

Kalaburagi, Karnataka | Deputy Director (Administration) Department of School Education Kalaburagi announced holiday for schools in the district on September 27 and 28, as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rain and orange alert for the district. pic.twitter.com/cTycYEQiPF — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)