A Reddit user has claimed that his iPhone 17 Pro Max turned from its Cosmic Orange colour to pink. The viral post attracted many netizens to share their opinions. The user said, "...the phone has turned a more solid rose gold colour, and I could not imagine a sadder existence than photoshopping iPhone pics. Thought about maybe going to the Apple Store and seeing if I can get an exchange since I wanted orange, not a pink iPhone." The Reddit user "DakAttack316" stated that he did not photoshop the images. However, netizens reacted by suggesting it may have been caused by "bad pH balance and sweaty hands." Another user advised him to sell it on eBay. One commenter added, "If I remember correctly, anodising aluminium is a tricky process and uses organic dyes. If you don't QC the process correctly, you get a lot of colour variance." Apple Insider reported that the problem could be related to oxidation; however the process could take long time for discolouring the device. As of now, there is no conclusion on whether the device actually turned from orange to pink. Did FSSAI Allow ‘ORSL’ Manufacturer JNTL To Continue Selling Its Existing Stock After Imposing Ban on Misleading ‘ORS’ Label? Food Regulator Calls Social Media Claims ‘Misrepresentation of Facts’.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Turned Pink; Viral Reddit Post

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

