A 15-feet-long python was spotted in Kanpur’s Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology. The python had swallowed a goat and was resting in the university premises. On seeing the python, people living in the residential area towards the rear of the dairy department of the institute panicked after which forest department was called. The forest department team reached the spot, after a struggle that lasted for half an hour, they caught the python and left it in the snake house of the zoo. The forest department team reached the spot and caught the python after half hour struggle after which it was released in forest area.

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)