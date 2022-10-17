A video of a kid’s innocent complaint to the police about his mother has gone viral on social media. The 3-year-old child complains to the police that his mother does not let him eat chocolates and candies. The viral video is from Dedhtalai village in the Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The child can be heard saying that his mom beats him when he nags his mother for candies while others laugh. The boy insisted his father to take him to a police station because his mother had hit him. He also alleged that his mother stole all his chocolates. The adorable video has gone viral on social media. Watch Giant Snake Cuddling Up With Little Toddler in Viral Video That Has Left Netizens Flabbergasted

Watch Adorable Video:

बच्चे ने मम्मी पर थप्पड़ मारने की भी शिकायत लिखवाई | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/8OZkTdZrHK — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 17, 2022

