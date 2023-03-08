Two podcasters had a close shave when an SUV came crashing through a cafe they were recording a podcast episode. Nathan Reeves (20), and Alexsey Reyes (22) were wrapping up the episode on their podcast when an out-of-control SUV hit the cafe and broke the glass window. The incident took place in Commerce St. in downtown Houston. The video of the SUV crash has gone viral on YouTube with over 62 thousand views. Red Mercedes Crashes Into Gym While Man Works Out on Treadmill, Horrifying Old Video Goes Viral Again.

Podcasters Have Close Shave:

