A man who was working out on a treadmill was lucky to be alive after a car came crashing through the gym, hitting him. The 33-second clip shows a red Mercedes breaking the gym glass and entering the gym. The vehicle hits two treadmills, and the man working on one of the treadmills gets thrown away due to the impact. The old video has gone viral again and has amassed over 88.4 thousand views. Punjab: Car Stunt Goes Wrong, Vehicle Overturns After Crashing Into Divider on Nawanshahr-Phagwara Highway (Horrific Accident Video).

Red Mercedes Crashes Into Gym:

How'd your morning workout go? pic.twitter.com/EEHkvnZ8Ml — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) March 7, 2023

