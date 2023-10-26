A video of a packed Bengaluru metro train during morning rush hour is going viral on social media. The six-second video clip shows passengers thronging the Bengaluru metro train during morning hours today, October 26. The clip also shows several people waiting to get inside the packed metro train in Karnataka's capital city. Soon after the clip went viral, netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to compare the packed Bengaluru metro train rush to Mumbai local trains. "Bangalore is the new Mumbai," said one user, while a second user wrote, "Looks like Mumbai Local". Bengaluru Metro Prank Video: Man Gets Arrested For Pranking Women on Namma Metro Station, Coaches.

Packed Bengaluru Metro Train

Morning rush-hour scenes with Bangalore Metro. Poor headway management. pic.twitter.com/HWHc4XWlAr — Mugdha Variyar (@Mugdha_Variyar) October 26, 2023

Netizens Compare Rush With Mumbai

Bangalore is the new Mumbai — Kush Agarwal (@kushgrwl) October 26, 2023

Looks Like Mumbai Local

Looks like Mumbai Local. — Sathishwaran Rajalingam (@Sathishwaran) October 26, 2023

Mumbai Local Train Travelers Be Like

Mumbai local train travelers be like pic.twitter.com/IDm86xqatl — Bhargav Purohit e/acc (@Djoker_Ventures) October 26, 2023

We Agree

i thought i saw mumbai — db (@parassukhi) October 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)