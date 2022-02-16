A spine-chilling video of a fitness freak working out by hanging from the balcony of the 12th floor has recently surfaced on social media. As per the report, the shocking incident occurred at E-Block of Grandeura Society, Sector-82, Greater Faridabad. The video was captured by a person residing in the opposite society. Report says, that the 56-year-old man is mentally disturbed and he also has a 28-year-old son. Mother Hangs Son From 10th Floor Balcony With Bedsheet To Fetch Fallen Garment in Faridabad (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral Footage:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)