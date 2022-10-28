The web is filled with all the fascinating things about the animal kingdom. Each critter has its unique defence techniques and nature. A recent viral video shows an octopus swiftly walking along an ocean floor. The caption of the viral video reads, "Some scientists refer to octopuses not having eight legs, but six "arms" and two "legs," because the two rear appendages are used to walk on the sea floor." The clip shared on Twitter has amazed more than 11 million views. Colour-Changing Octopus! Viral Video of Mollusk Changing its Appearance While Swimming Leaves Netizens Mesmerised.

Watch The Viral Video:

Some scientists refer to octopuses not having eight legs, but six “arms” and two “legs,” because the two rear appendages are used to walk on the sea floor.pic.twitter.com/F8I2q4lkYV — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 27, 2022

