In a perplexing occurrence, a flock of sheep moved in a circle for continuously 12 straight days without stopping in northern China. The viral clip was filmed in the city of Baotou in Inner Mongolia on November 4. It shows the animals moving in a circular path without breaking the pattern. As per reports, a bacterial disease called Listeriosis has been known to cause ‘circling’ in animals' which inflames one side of the brain, which results in revolving, and sometimes paralysis of the affected side in the animal. Suttonella Ornithocola, Pneumonia-Like Disease Is Infecting Eurasian Blue Tits in Germany, Scientists Encourage Bird Feeders to Follow Social Distancing.

Watch The Bizarre Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

