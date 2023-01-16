A viral video that might give you a panic attack shows a woman cleaning and wiping the windows of her high-rise apartment while standing on the ledge of the building. The lady walked sedately across the flat's ledge without any safety harness. During the shot, the camera zooms out to show observers how towering the building is. The location of the viral clip is still unknown. Several online users were worried about the woman’s safety. As per a Twitter post, the video was captured in Medellín, Colombia. Ghaziabad Woman Seen Hanging From Fourth Floor in Balcony Railing And Cleaning Window Glass, Watch Heart-Stopping Viral Video!

Watch The Heart-Stopping Video, Here:

A woman was spotted standing on the ledge of a high-rise apartment building in Medellín, Colombia, cleaning windows on the 12th floor without any kind of safety harness. pic.twitter.com/Ne6F0w4iWR — إبراهيم (@ibraghsh) January 15, 2023

