World Honey Bee Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of August, which is on August 20 this year. This day is for all the bee enthusiasts, beekeepers and of course all the honey bees buzzing around us. While we learn their value on this day and the positive impact that they create on our lives, especially by providing us with the most delicious honey, we can learn to appreciate them in more ways than one. Social media scrolling got us excited about some funny memes and puns for bees, and we at LatestLy have curated some for you to help you get a laugh after your long, buzzzy work day! Scroll down to check out these World Honey Bee Day 2022 memes and puns! International Orangutan Day 2022: Cute Images and Viral Videos of These Wonderful Animals To Observe The Global Day!

Funny Memes and Puns for World Honey Bee Day 2022!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vegan Memes (@vegan_comedy)

A(Bee)solutely!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicki (@58cherries)

SO TRUE!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riotlaugh: Memes by @TFLN (@riotlaugh)

BEElieve It or Not!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dad Jokes 👨 (@dadjokeshq)

OF COURSE!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puns Planet (@puns.planet)

