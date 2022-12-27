Not a jolly Christmas for a foreigner believed to be British after he was caught having sex with a woman publicly in the streets of Thailand. The woman is suspected to be a prostitute, though there is no word of confirmation. According to the Daily Star reports, X-rated CCTV footage showed the man in a drunken state was seen having sex with a woman in the popular party town Pattaya, on the east coast of Thailand. A homeless man spotted the man and described him as a “disgusting foreigner.” Other eyewitnesses claimed they saw the woman straddling the British man and appeared to have sex. Liverpool Concert Square Sex in Public Video Case: Man Pleads Guilty After the Randy Couple Was Charged With Outraging Public Decency.

