Zerodha's CEO Nithin Kamath shared a picture with his father-in-law Shivaji Patil on Monday and revealed how the 70-year-old retired Army official taught him the teachings of the good life. In a lengthy Instagram post, Mr Kamath shared that Mr Patil took voluntary retirement from the Indian Army as Havaldar to start his own grocery shop in Karnataka's Belgaum. Speaking about his lifestyle, Kamath said, "He is 70 years old but goes to the local market regularly on his decades-old scooter for the specially-abled to buy groceries for the shop. His only help is my mother-in-law, who helps him run the shop and manages the house." He added that his father-in-law refuses to stop working, even with the success that Kamath and his wife Seema have had. He learned from his father-in-law that being content is the only way to true freedom. The Zerodha CEO said that he has never seen his father-in-law wanting something or complaining, "not even about losing his fingers in the war." Suniel Shetty Joins LinkedIn, Shares Inspiring Post as to Why He Entered the Social Media Platform (View Post).

Check Nithin Kamath’s Viral Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram

