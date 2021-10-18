Ireland pacer Curtis Campher took four wickets in four balls. He became the first bowler to take four consecutive wickets in T20Is. The 22-year-old also becomes first Ireland bowler to take a hat-trick in T20Is. He achieved the feat against Netherlands in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

A feat from Curtis Campher that we will never forget 🤩#T20WorldCup #IREvNED https://t.co/5TbqWgQmp8 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)