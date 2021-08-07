Aditi Ashok had a brilliant outing at Tokyo Olympics 2020 but missed out on a medal as she just finished outside the top three.

💔💔💔 Aditi Ashok misses medal by a whisker. Finishes at 4th spot. Absolute proud of you Aditi the way you have performed in last 4 days. More power to you ♥️ #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/LHmJUUTWZB — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)