Amit Sharma, Reigning Delhi State Billiards Champion, Passes Away at 38 Due to COVID-19 Complications!!

Heartbreaking news from Billiards promoter Ravi Tandon. Reigning Delhi state billiards champion Amit Sharma (in coat) succumbed to COVID on Tuesday. He was 38. Today, his brother Anuj passed away. They had lost their mother to Covid on Monday. May their souls Rest in Peace🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Np4q1xnn5l — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) May 5, 2021

