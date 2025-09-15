A historic moment in Indian sports as Indian roller-skating star Anandkumar Velkumar becomes world champion. Anandkumar Velkumar won gold medal in the 1000M speed roller-skating sprint event at the World Speed Skating Championships 2025. With it, he became the first ever India to become world champion at the senior level in World Skating Championships. Velkumar clocked a timing of 1:24:924 to scalp the gold medal. Anandkumar Velkumar Wins India’s First-Ever Medal in Senior Category in Speed Skating World Championships, Bags Bronze at 500m+D Sprint Event.

Anandkumar Velkumar Wins World Speed Skating Championship 2025

🔥🔥🔥🔥🇮🇳🇮🇳 ⚡⚡REVOLUTIONARY ! MASSIVE ! MONUMENTAL ! COLOSSAL !! 💥💥💥💥 ANANDKUMAR VELKUMAR IS THE WORLD CHAMPION 🏆 🇮🇳 He won GOLD🥇in 1000m Sprint in World Speed Skating Ch'ships 🏆 Velkumar is now 2x World's + Jr World's medalist THIS SHOULD REACH EVERY INDIAN 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/rJc1Oj4aCn — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 15, 2025

