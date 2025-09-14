In a historic moment, Anandkumar Velkumar bagged the bronze medal in the 500 m + D sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025 on Saturday, September 14. This is India's first-ever medal in the senior category in the World Championships. Previously, Anandkumar Velkumar had also won Junior World's Silver in 2021. He also bagged the nation's bronze medal at the World Games 2025 in the 1000m Sprint, finishing the lap in 1:22.482 seconds. Anandkumar Velkumar Fetches India's First-Ever Roller Sports Medal, Bags Bronze At World Games 2025 in 1000m Sprint.

Anandkumar Velkumar Wins India’s First-Ever Medal

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 THIS IS ULTRA HUGEEEEEEEEE FOLKS !! 💥💥💫💫 ANANDKUMAR VELKUMAR WINS BRONZE🥉IN SPEED SKATING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 🏆 🇮🇳 🥉in 500m+D Sprint 💥 India's 1st ever medal in Sr category in World C'ships 💥 Field in finals had WR holder, defending & former World… pic.twitter.com/1EtWIeGrrF — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 14, 2025

