Multiple athletes from across the country will be in action at the Women's Discus Throw Final in National Games 2022. The event is slated to start at 04:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards on October 01, 2022. DD Sports would provide live telecast of the event while fans can also watch live streaming of the same on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel.

Action Rush Continues ⚡️ Our Broadcast schedule for October 1🎥#36thNationalGames 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6LJPNBxYCL — DD Sports - National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) September 30, 2022

