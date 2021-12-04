Lakshya Sen would face Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021. The clash has a tentative start time of 07:00 PM IST on December 04, 2021. Star Sports will telecast the match while Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

See Tweet Here:

Playing his first ever #WorldTourFinals @lakshya_sen will once again be up against world no. 1 🇩🇰's Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals at #BWFWorldTourFinals2021 👊 Take a look at these stats ⬇️#BaliFinals2021#Badminton pic.twitter.com/hwqVgGLczF — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 4, 2021

